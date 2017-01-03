Ini Edo set to become a second wife

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: nigeriafilms.com

2017-01-03

Ini Edo

It’s 2017 and some celebrities are already frolicking in controversies, making us wonder how the rest the year would look like.

Nollywood Diva Ini Edo is currently in the news after reports claims that the actress is engaged to a Millionaire who is married.

Although the actress is yet to confirm or debunk the rumor, but it is said that the actress has been wearing the ring since July 3rd last year.

Eye brows are being raised on her engagement due to the fact that her spouse, Stanley Uzochukwu is married to a northern socialite, Irene and blessed with three kids.

Meanwhile, the diva is currently in Dubai for vacation and enjoying herself to the fullest.

But then, if this rumor is true, can’t Ini Edo do without married men? If you recall, her ex-husband, Philip Ehiagwina was allegedly married too before meeting her.

To Sum it all, there have been so many rumors of her being romantically connected to some top politicians in the country who are married.