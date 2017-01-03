I dumped my girlfriend for medical reasons – Harrysong

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: nigeriafilms.com

2017-01-03

Harrysong

‘Reggae Blues’ crooner, Harrysong has opened up on the real reasons behind his break-up with his last known girlfriend, Harriet Eddie. According to the singer, he was really hopeful of getting married to Harriet until he found out that they were both AS.

He made the revelation while reacting to viral reports originated by a popular blogger that he had secretly married the former ‘Most Beautiful Girl In Niger Delta’. He told Premium Times, “I never (been) married to the girl in question and I have never been married. It is not something that should be kept secret if I was indeed married. Yes, Harriet and I dated in the past so she is just my ex-girlfriend.”

“I found out that we were both AS so there was no way we could get married. I really looked forward to marrying her when we dated.

“The news of my supposed ‘secret marriage’, which was broken by Linda Ikeji, only happened in her imagination. Doesn’t (it) sound daft that I would opt for a secret marriage? I want my fans to know that I am not married and neither am I in a relationship,” he added.