H&H share favorite Jack and Jill biscuits on Christmas day

H&H Santa share goodies on Christmas day

During the Christmas season where family and friends shared gifts among each other, H&H Company Ltd in Ghana was not left out of the scene.

The company visited some orphanage homes and surprised the children with Santa Claus sharing FREE Jack N Jill products. This brought lots of smile on the faces on these orphans.

The surprised continued as they also hit the streets of the less privilege communities to share some gifts as well. This was a way of extending love and care to the less privileged in such a festive season.

H&H one of the largest branded food company in Ghana and west Africa and engaged in a wide range of different kind of food business, including biscuit, non-dairy creamer products, lollipop, bubble gum, chewy candy, chocolate, toy candy and more made a big surprise to the children in Orphanage Homes with their well known Jack N Jill Products.