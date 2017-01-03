GFA to honour Asantehene, others

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

2017-01-03

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will award some distinguished personalities at its extraordinary congress at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Wednesday January 4.

The awardees include Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, Togbe Afede XIV, and some past and present football personalities.

The ceremony is to acknowledge the contributions of these personalities to the development of football in the country.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been the life patron of Asante Kotoko FC and has played a major role in all activities of the senior national team.

Apart from the assistance he offers the Premier League Board on various occasions, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II also founded Aduana Football Club and guided the team to win the Ghana Premier League in their first year in the top flight.

Togbe Afede XIV is a major shareholder in Accra Hearts of Oak and has provided the financial assistance to help the club in its quest to return it to its glorious past.

Former Sports Minister E.T Mensah, who will also be honoured on Wednesday, was key in the formation of the current Ghana Premier League as well as the successes of the various national teams during his tenure.

Below are the awardees

PLATINUM

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (Asantehene)

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II

Togbe Afede XIV (Agbogbomefia)

DIAMOND

Dr Samuel Esson Jonah

Dr Kwabena Duffour

Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Enoch Teye-Mensah

Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom

Stephanie Sanders Sullivan

GOLD

J.Y. Appiah

Sophia Okuley

Kwaku Ampim-Darko

Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu (Posthumous)

George Boroh Dasoberi (Posthumous)

Dr Kojo Benjamin Taylor

Ernest Thompson

Habiba Atta Forson

Alex Mould