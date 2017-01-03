Friction premieres new single 'Taki taki'

Music of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: Pien Franssen

2017-01-03

Friction ‘Taki taki’

In ‘Taki Taki’, a Surinam word for ‘talking’, Friction sings about people with a big mouth, who feel better than others, and advices to stay humble, regardless the status.

On this single Friction collaborated with The RAW Rhythm Section, a well-known international crew of musicians.

With the release of ‘Taki Taki’ Friction finishes of one of his most successful musical years. Together with his band The Roots Drivers Friction performed on about 100 stages in Europe in 2016, for example on UK’s #1 Reggae Festival The One Love Festival.

In 2017 Friction will release the video clip of ‘Taki Taki’, and continue his worldwide tour.

Short biography of Friction

“Friction”

Friction, real name Musah Haruna, is born in the most well-known ghetto of Ghana’s capital city Accra. In that ghetto, called Mamobi Nima, Friction’s love for music started,as well as him dreams to become a big musician. From there on, Friction started to fight to let those dreams come true. And that’s why the nickname ‘Friction’ was given to him; because of his unstoppable moving, through all the difficult times, always pushing himself further to get where he wanted to be.

V.I.P.; Vision In Progress As a teenager Friction started to compose music, to write lyrics and to turn them into real songs. Next, he asked four friends to join him in a music group; V.I.P., Vision in Progress. This group turned out to be one of Ghana’s most popular music groups till this date, being known for their catchy hiplife music and for making it out of the ghetto into inspirational music stars.

From Ghana to Holland

After years of being the frontman of V.I.P., Friction decided to continue as a solo artist, to keep on developing himself. That was the reason he auditioned for a music university in Holland, the Fontys Rock academy. As the first African artist ever he was admitted, so in 2006 he moved from Ghana to Holland.

Always on the move

Till this day, Holland is the base from where Friction continues his musical journey.Throughout the years Friction has been the support act of reggae legends such as I Jah Man Levi and Morgan Heritage. His singles ‘Life is not easy’ and ‘I Love You’ are played on tv stations such as MTV Base and Jamaican radio stations.

The hit single ‘Life is not easy’ got four nominations on the Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall Awards.

In 2016 the band performed on over a 90 stages in Holland, Belgium, UK and Germany; from major festivals to music clubs and many other events. Just recently, in September 2016, Friction and his band performed on the mainstage of UK’s #1 Reggae Festival, The One Love Festival.