Frema Opare is Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor deputy, Mac Manu for GPHA Board

Frema Osei Opare, Abu Jinapor and Peter Mac Manu

A former Member of Parliament, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, has been named Ghana’s next Chief of Staff, sources close to the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have revealed. Abu Jinapor has been chosen as the deputy Chief of Staff, the sources told 3News Monday.

Mrs. Osei Opare who is a former lecturer and Head of the Department of Home Science at the University of Ghana and served under President John Kufuor’s government becomes the first woman to occupy the Chief of Staff office in Ghana.

According to the source, National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Peter Mac Manu, has also been penciled by the president-elect as the Board Chairman of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

These nominations come a day after the President-elect announced cardiothoracic surgeon, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng as the Minister designate for Science and Technology at the Apostle Kojo Sarfo Technology Fair.

Nana Akufo-Addo who takes office from John Mahama on January 7 had earlier announced Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the minister designate for Agriculture.

Already, he has confirmed Alan John Kyerematen as the Minister designate for Trade and Industry.