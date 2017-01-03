Frema Opare is Akufo-Addo’s Chief of Staff

Frema Osei-Opare,former Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon

StarrFMonline.com can state on authority that barring any last minute changes, former Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wugoon constituency Frema Opare will be announced Chief of Staff for the incoming Akufo-Addo government.

StarrFMonline.com sources say all necessary negotiations for the appointment of Ghana’s first main female Chief of Staff have already been concluded.

She will be assisted in a deputy position by Abu Jinapor, who is brother to the outgoing deputy Power minister, John Jinapor.

Already, Nana Addo has stated that celebrated heart surgeon Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng will be his minister for Environment Science and Technology.

The Akufo-Addo government will be sworn into office on Saturday January 7, at the Black Star Square in Accra.