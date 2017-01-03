Ethiopian Airlines to begin non stop services to Singapore

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest and fastest growing African airline will start a direct and non-stop service to Singapore by June 2017 using the ultra-modern Boeing 787.

Singapore’s Changi airport is one of the major global aviation hubs with the latest airport infrastructure and one of the best hub transfer services. Singapore is also one of the pre-eminent financial hubs in the world.

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “ In our continuous effort of connecting the continent of Africa with its major trading partner around the world through direct services and with the youngest fleet of modern airplanes, we are glad that we are able to offer a direct and non-stop services to the Lion City, Singapore, a global aviation center and a preferred gateway to Asia and Australia.”

“Our direct and non stop flights will serve the growing traffic between Africa and Singapore, giving the best possible connectivity options to passengers travelling between most points in Asia and Africa, in partnership with fellow Star member, Singapore Airlines. Moreover, our customers can now enjoy the ultimate travel experience on board Ethiopian Dreamliner; unparalleled comfort with less noise, biggest windows in the sky, higher ceiling, unique lighting and higher humidity. Ethiopian flights to Singapore will also greatly contribute to the strengthening of trade, investment, and tourism ties between a booming Africa and a highly developed, innovative, and business-friendly Singapore.”

Ethiopian Airline is a global carrier that operates the youngest and the most modern fleet in the continent, with an average aircraft age of less than 5 years, serving more than 90 international destinations across 5 continents with over 240 daily departures.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana