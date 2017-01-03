Era of prosperity beckons – Nana Addo

President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo says he is hopeful Ghana will be moving back to the times of prosperity, as he prepares to take over the reins of the state.

According to him, his administration will require oneness of purpose and unity among Ghanaians in order for the country to rise to its pride of place.

“It’s time that Ghana went to an era of prosperity so that all our people can feel the goodness of this country and that is what hopefully is coming this year. Oneness of purpose; and we are prepared to work hard and lift our country up and bring prosperity to our nation.

“We have a lot of work to do ahead of this year and we are praying that there will be unity amongst us, oneness of purpose so that we can get our country going again,” Nana Addo told journalists at the Ridge Church on year’s eve.

The investiture of the former attorney general and his vice Mahamudu Bawumia will take place on Saturday January 7, at the Black Star Square in Accra.

The veteran politician defeated President John Mahama who was seeking a second term in office on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Mr. Mahama, who was vice president before ascending the presidency following the death of his boss, John Mills, is the first President to have served one term under the 1992 constitution.