Edem lists his top Gh artistes of 2016 on Yfm

2017-01-03

Edem, days after premiering his Gbevu video was on YFM to host the TopsyTurvy and listed artists he felt contributed a lot to the GH music scene.

Co-Hosting with Skillion Records, Jayso, Edem listed Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale.

“I think, Stonebwoy has done a lot for Dancehall. I think Shatta has done a lot too. I remember the early days of Samini; before Samini it was difficult for Dancehall acts to make appearances at corporate events. Then Samini took it there.

“These days, at end of year gigs and you will find a rugged Dancehall artist performing. Then Shatta came and took it to another level. He forced these guys to support what the ghetto boys speak and care about.

“Sarkodie is taking the music into a new direction. There is going to be a time, artist will be hosting their shows from start of the year to finish. He’s been doing the Rapperholic, it’s not easy to do that. We have seen the BAR Concert, Bhim Concert and more!

“We also saw Shatta’s show and so we don’t have to wait for the cooperate folks to take us there.

