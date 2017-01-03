E.L responds to question on possible Sarkodie collaboration

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: yfmghana.com

2017-01-03

E.L

BBnZ Live act, EL in a recent Twitter interview shared his new year resolutions with the ELiens.

In the hour long interview, the BAR touched on collaborations, tips about life and more!

Q. Some tips on been a good rapper like you.

EL: Listen to a lotta Great rappers, read, write constantly, find your personal style, never give up

What’s the best way to market yourself if ure an up and coming artiste

EL: Personally I suggest directly approaching your potential market with hella material , and forming your fan base

Why didn’t you shoot a video for Mi naa bo po?

EL: Lol, I did, Twice, both didn’t do justice to the song,that’s when I learnt that not every hit needs a video

What’s your new year resolution ?

EL: 1.To do something Great to develop my country’s creative industry

2.Get hitched for real

3.Find Lalafalama

1.To do something Great to develop my country’s creative industry 2.Get hitched for real 3.Find Lalafalama https://t.co/GRJJ7GuHjF — E.L (@ELrepGH) January 2, 2017

What’s your height ? I know Chale, what do you think we need ? You think you and M.anifest can work on a joint album ?

EL: Depends

You then Sark do track ky33 wosop?

@ELrepGH you then sark do track ky33 wosop? — FRANK GALLAGHER (@Lacazette__) January 2, 2017

EL: You Asking the wrong one b…

U Asking the wrong one b https://t.co/goF4dzDaDD — E.L (@ELrepGH) January 2, 2017

Which artistes are you hoping to work with and bring on board this year?

EL: Wow, They’re so many, but I hope Medikal, Kojo Cue, Worlasi , Shaker , Medal, TeePhlow and A.I win big this year

Who are some of your favourite composers, musicians and bands from the past and present?

EL: Ever listened to Graph ? Linkin Park, Avril Lavigne, BustaRhymes,Eminem and Kodak Black Last one is a joke

You have anything against remixing Your Own songs?

EL: I never was a fan of it, would rather drop something fresh everytime, that’s just me though.