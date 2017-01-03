Donald Trump-Themed Restaurant Opens In Iraq

A Donald Trump-themed fish restaurant has opened in Dohuk, Iraqi Kurdistan.

Nadyar Zawiti, an Iraqi Kurd, got so happy on the outcome of the US presidential election that he decided to name his restaurant after Trump, and using the president-elect’s face as part of the restaurant’s logo:

The restaurant opened in early December and sells roasted fish.

“What I admire about Trump’s personality is that he’s decisive, he’s tough, and hopefully with that toughness he’ll finish ISIS off,” Zawiti told CNN.

Zawiti told the network he would someday like to have a Trump Fish near the White House in Washington.

Zawiti had previously stated in an interview with Reuters that Trump is a beloved figure in Iraqi Kurdistan.

“I personally love Trump for this,” Zawiti said of Trump’s promise to support Kurds and their peshmerga fighters. “The name Trump is beloved in Kurdistan.”





