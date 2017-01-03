Dog Refuses To Abandon Injured Mate On Railroad Track

A dog in the Ukraine refused to leave a fellow canine friend behind after an injury left it stranded on train tracks.

Denis Malafeyev shared photos and video of the male dog named Panda protecting the female dog named Lucy after she was left stranded on the train tracks.

Panda walked over to the train tracks to press Lucy’s head down to prevent her from being struck by an oncoming train and remained on the track with her to keep her warm in the frigid snow.

Malafeyev praised the brave dog for his “instinct, love, friendship and loyalty” in protecting his fellow canine friend.

He later shared an update that said the two dogs were eventually removed from the tracks by a local animal shelter, according to ABC News.

“The animals are on the mend,” Malafeyev said.

Both Panda and Lucy were later returned to their owners after they provided proof the two dogs belonged to them.





