Come back to the rap business and stop impressing the ladies – David Mawuli to Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: ghanafuo.com

2017-01-03

Kofi Kinaata

Founder of ghanafuo.com and celebrity blogger, David Mawuli has penned an open letter to Fante Rapper, Kofi Kinaata to draw his attention to the need to revisit his root, Rap.

According to David Mawuli, Kofi Kinaata who is a member of the High Grade Family has after hitting the limelight left the rap game and has embraced singing.

To David, Kinaata sounds like a beast when he jumps on any beat and therefore he should come back to hardcore rap business and stop impressing the ladies.

“You look fierce and sounds like a beast when you jump on any hot beat so please consider coming back to hardcore rap business instead of trying to impress the ladies.”