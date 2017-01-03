Chiefs in Upper East reduce dowry to make marriage attractive

General News of Monday, 2 January 2017

Chiefs in the Upper East Region have reduce dowry to make marriage attractive

The Kusaug Traditional Council in the Upper East Region has reduced bride price from four cows to two.

The decision is to enable the less privileged in Bawku and its surrounding areas to go into marriage.

At the 29th Samanpiid Festival, the Regional Minister, Albert Abongo, the Paramount Chief of the Kasaug Traditional Area, Zugraana Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka for the decision, which he noted, would make marriage attractive.

He also commended the chiefs and the Traditional Council for the elimination of female genital mutilation in the area. The Samanpiid Festival is a traditional post-harvest thanksgiving event meant to thank God and the ancestral spirits for a successful farming season.

It is also an occasion to discuss other social and developmental issues affecting the people.The 29th edition brought together people from all walks of life including chiefs, ministers of State, members of parliament, heads of metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies It was on the theme: “Promoting peace building for unity and development of Kusaug.

Regional Minister, Albert Abongo commended the chiefs and people of Bawku for maintaining relative peace in the area and its environs during before and after presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said the region and the Kusaug kingdom has had its fair share of infrastructural development under the outgoing John Mahama-led government.

He mentioned the under construction Bolga-Pulmakom highway, the Tamne irrigation dam, rural electrification projects, the community day senior high schools, water system among others as an example.

The minister said, roads within the Bawku municipality are under rehabilitation. The five members of parliament within the Kusaug kingdom led by Mahama Ayariga called on the incoming government to continue projects started by President John Dramani Mahama.

He said t as members of parliament, they will work hard to unite Kusaug and also bring development to the area. The Paramount chief and president of Kusaug Traditional Council, Zugraana Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II said his area has emerged from conflict and are now engaged in peace building.

He said the people have been asked put the past conflict behind and unite as kusaug to develop the traditional area.

The Bawku Naba thanked the President Mahama-led government for its good work and successes achieved for the country and Kusaug as whole.

He also congratulated the president-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his glorious victory in the just ended general election.

He called on the incoming government to continue the Bolgatanga-Bawku and pulmakom highway and the Tamne irrigation dam to stop the rural-urban migration of the youth.