Bounty on missing Ashh FM journalist increased to GHC32,000

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

Dasebre Adjei Dwamena

More persons continue to pledge huge sums of money for informants whose efforts will lead to the whereabouts of the missing Kumasi-based journalist with Ashh Fm Daasebre Adjei Dwamena.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Bosiako a fortnight ago, gave GH?10,000 to management of the station to in turn hand over to anyone who will provide the police with information leading to either the arrest of persons holding the journalist hostage or his whereabouts.

A group calling itself “Society of Adventists in Media” (SAM) of which the missing journalist is a member, has also made various contributions in monetary terms to that effect bringing the current figure to about GH?32,000.

The group led by one Adu Gyamfi Yeboah, President of the Society, visited the home of the disappeared journalist to console her 72-year old mum who is said to be grief-stricken since Daasebre traveled to Bekwai and never returned three weeks ago.

Dasebre Adjei Dwamena it would be recalled, disappeared since December 7, 2016 after it emerged that he traveled to Akyeremade, his hometown.

It is not immediately known if the journalist has been abducted or was involved in accident but sources at the station claim on the day of the election, he went to the area to exercise his franchise and was scheduled to report for his station in and around Kokofu in the Bekwai Constituency on the election day but nothing has since been heard of him.

Neither his employers nor family and friends have had knowledge of his whereabouts’ and all attempts to reach him on his cell phone till date has been unsuccessful as the phone is reported to have been switched off.

The last time he was seen on WhatsApp was December 7 at 6.13am with the Status post: “I am proud of myself and am very grateful to God for making me who I am”.

Management of Ashh fM has officially reported the matter to the police and the Ashanti Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the matter

The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) is yet to be officially informed of the disappearance.