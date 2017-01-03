Bisa Kdei to be sued for failing to show up for an event after taking 50% of his charge

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: ghanafuo.com

2017-01-03

Bisa Kdei

Charger Limited, Producers of Happy Man Bitters have threatened a lawsuit against Highlife Musician, Bisa Kdei, for failing to attend an event he had been booked for as a headliner with all arrangement met by the company.

Bisa Kdei was the headline artiste for the just ended Jams Splash organised in Navrongo in the Upper East region by Charger limited as part of the company’s appreciation to the Upper East Region for the patronage of their products throughout 2016.

Although the Management of Charger limited and Bisa Kdei had agreed on contractual terms to secure the services of their artiste on January 1 with all arrangements including air tickets, official car and hotel rooms for him and his crew secured, the artiste failed to show up for the program without offering any tangible reasons for his absence.

The management has therefore threatened to go to court over what they describe as a “total disregard for their hard earned reputation by highlife musician Bisa Kdei and failure to honour his part of a contract he had agreed on”.

In a letter written to Bisa Kdei before the show and sighted ghanafuo.com, Group Chairman, Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, mentioned that his team had agreed with Bisa’s team and had made him the headline artiste of the show so his failure to attend the show has not only burdened the company financially but has also had an undeletable dent on their reputation they have built over the years.

He indicated that the management of the company was peeved by the actions of Bisa Kdei who they expected to be professional and honour all his obligations as per the contract they had with him and had ordered their lawyers to take up the issue.

The letter mentioned that Bisa Kdei has not offered them reasons for his actions and inactions with regards to breaching the contractual agreement they had.

Checks by ghanafuo.com have revealed that Bisa Kdei took 50% of the agreed amount he charged the company but was out of the country during the day of the event hence his inability to make it for the show.

Jams Splash took place on the COS park in Navrongo on January 1 with KK Fosu and Kofi Kinaata gracing the program with splendid performances that got the people of Upper East Region partying all night long.

The event also afforded artistes from the region the rare platform to exhibit their talent and also build their confidence.