Big Church Foundation, Maxine Alexis donates to orphans in Accra

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: GhanaWeb

Maxine Alexis, Big Church Foundation staff, Christ Faith Foster Home supervisors and the children

31st of December was no doubt a day management of Christ Faith Foster Home would never forget in the history of the orphanage as Big Church Foundation, in collaboration with Maxine Alexis, a young aspiring philanthropist – donate soft, drinks foodstuffs to the foster home.

The foster home which is located at Frafraha, Dodowa road, Accra is no doubt one of the oldest foster homes in Ghana.

The foster home currently accommodates and takes total responsibility of forty orphans in a spacious compound where structures such as library, classrooms are also built; as well as basketball court and football field for the balancing of the orphans’ lifestyle.

According to Madam Henrietta Asare one of the supervisors of the orphanage home who received the donation on behalf of the orphanage home: “The orphanage home was founded in 1970s by some Ghanaians and a German missionary, and has since been accommodating kids who are orphans and train them to realise their goals in life, just like other kids with parents and resources do for their children.”

Currently, we have 29 boys and 11 girls. Majority of them are in Junior and Senior High School while one is doing her National Service.”



Adding that the support given to the orphans by Maxine Alexis in collaboration with Big Church Foundation will no doubt contribute largely to the daily needs of the pupils.

“We can only run – successfully – this orphanage home with the support of people with large heart like Maxine Alexis and a foundation like Church Foundation whose purpose is to ensure that we are further encouraged to make our society a better place by rendering help to orphans.”



Who’s Maxine Alexis

Maxine Alexis is a young Ghanaian with a large heart and a purpose to add value to the lives of the less privileged through charity work.

She has worked with Young Men’s Christian Association Association (YMCA) Worcester Massachusetts, and her dream is to be a human right lawyer for children and women, as well as to run her own Non-Governmental Organisation.



In a brief interview with Alexis who was there with her mum – told the story of how her charity work started when she was 7-years-old.

“I would say I discovered my passion to always give in support of the less privileged as early as 7-years- old. I cannot stand it – seeing people of my age or younger suffer.

And I have always had the support of my parents to support my dream of helping the less privileged through donations like this.”

Speaking on why she collaborated with Big Church Foundation in this particular charity work, she said: “Big Church Foundation is an entity that’s already in the business of helping the less privileged, either in Nigeria, Ghana, United States among other countries where they have offices.

So, we believe with their guidance in knowing how to go about the strategy, who to donate to and what to donate – among other support we had from them – will really help in achieving the core objective of the donation”.

In an interview with the Chief Coordinator of Big Church Foundation, Ghana Mr. Raphael Cudjoe, the vision of Big Church Foundation is to help the less privileged across Africa, as well as to encourage other well-meaning citizens like Alexis to also adopt such goal in other to make the world a better place.

“That’s why we have worked together with Maxine Alexis on this project as a young philanthropist,” he said.