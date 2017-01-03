Artistes likely to wear the rap crown after Sarkodie – Part 2

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2017
Following the feedback from Ghana music lovers in response to the first part of the published blog titled: “Up & coming artistes likely to wear rap crown after Sarkodie – Part 1“. There comes the need to bring to your notice the second part of the hottest emcees who represent the future of Ghanaian Hip life/pop music. Therefore, this piece will again seek to analyze some upcoming hottest emcees aside Medikal, Strongman, TeePhlow and Kofi Kinaata who can take the rap game by surprise after Sarkodie.
DONZY CHAKA Born Elias Ewusi Essel popularly known as Donzy Chaka is a member of the Sarkodie’s Rap University movement and the owner of DC Empire record has been doing well in the music scene after he released the hit comic single titled ‘Crusade’ which featured Kofi Kinaata. Since then, he has been working tirelessly to move mountains with his songs. Months ago, he released another banger which featured Sarkodie and Piesie titled ‘club’ which sounds good to every listening ear and this qualifies him to be part of the future of GH rappers to look out for.
WORLASI The Supreme Rights music act, Worlasi has been making waves in the current crop of songs released by our finest artistes after his debut mixtape track titled ‘Nuse’. Worlasi’s delivery on the hook is excellent as M.Anifest featured him on his 100% track. Afterwards, Hammer of The Last Two also teamed him with Sarkodie on a track of his repercussions album titled ‘Sarkastic’ of which he simply murdered the hook with ease. He has a track with Sena Dagadu titled one life as well. I believe when he continue with this persistency, the future of his music journey will be awesome.
PAPPY KOJO Jason Gaisie popularly known as Pappy Kojo, is a Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife recording artist. Things really kicked off for Pappy Kojo in the latter part of 2014 when he collaborated on a smash hit record with Joey B called ‘Wave’ and ‘Realer No’. Since then, he had managed to keep the rap pace slowly but surely. Pappy Kojo has featured and collaborated with a crop of finest artistes in the country after his breakthrough. Therefore, entertainment pundits and music lovers have the conviction that he’s certainly part of the future.
PERSONAL CONCERN However, many young Ghanaian musicians have come to spice our music scene with some one-time hit songs which was embraced by the majority just like how these young acts predicted as the future of GH rap are doing but sadly, those artists impact in the music industry became short lived as they couldn’t live up to the expectations. Namely, Atom, Secure Pabene, Nana Boroo, Zigi and many others.
Therefore, Ghanaians are hoping that, these great up and coming artistes like Medikal, Strongman TeePhlow, Kofi Kinaata, Donzy Chaka, Worlasi and others will continue to keep hold of their rap microphone, because they’re the future of Ghanaian Hip Life/Pop genre of music.