Akufo-Addo's Government: NASA’s Joe Anokye for Communications Minister?

Information reaching abusuafmonline.com indicates President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has penciled a Telecommunications Service Manager with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as his Communications Minister.

According to insider information, necessary consultations have been concluded for the appointment of Joe Anokye as Minister for Communications.

Anokye has been working with NASA as the man responsible for Integrated Services Network and Information Technology and Services.

In the days leading to last December polls, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) appreciated the need for a full introductions of technology to effectively monitor transmission of election results hence engaged the personal expertise of Joe Anokye, a Telecommunications engineering service manager at NASA, the US space agency.

Anokye was made the Technology Director of the NPP 2016 Campaign Team.

Through his brain child, the NPP was able to predict victory for Nana Akufo-Addo eight hours after the close of poll, at a time the Electoral Commission seemed not to have the full complement of the needed data at the national level as results were still trickling in from across the 275 Constituencies.

Joe Anokye manages a team of highly technical network engineers who administer NASA’s Global Mission Telecommunication Wide Area Network (WAN).

As a Telecommunications engineering service manager at NASA GSFC, he worked collaboratively in many Telecommunications Planning exercises worldwide with Telecom and Network engineers from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), German Space Operations Centre (GSOC), Canadian Space Agency (CSA), Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO – Dongara) and many other national Space Programs like the Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) in California.

Already, Nana Addo has stated that heart surgeon Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng will be his minister for Environment Science and Technology and Dr Afriyie Akoto is likely to be named the Agriculture Minister.