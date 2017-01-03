Akufo–Addo under pressure to drop Abu Jinapor as Deputy Chief of Staff

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

President–elect, Nana Akufo Addo is under pressure to revoke the purported appointment of Samuel Abu Jinapor as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Reports emanating from credible sources close to the President-elect indicate that a former Minister under the Kufuor government, Frema Osei Opare will be appointed Chief of Staff with Abu Jinapor being one of her deputies.

However, some NPP youth activists believe Mr Jinapor is not qualified for the job because they claim he did not show enough commitment to the party after the 2012 elections, warning that the position is too sensitive for someone who has commitment issues. They further pointed out, Abu Jinapor who is the junior of John Jinapor, Deputy Minister for Energy, had ‘been sitting on the fence’ for a very long time and only became visible few months to the December election .

These vociferous activists are using social media to state their case and warned that Nana Akufo Addo would be sending wrongs signals with regards to party loyalty and commitment if Jinapor is indeed appointed Deputy Chief Staff.

“The same social media that sparked Nana Akufo Addo’s Kalypo craze is sending a strong signal to him with regards to the supposed appointment of Abu Jinapor as Deputy Chief of Staff



Well those who have eyes let them see..Underestimate the power of Social Media at your own peril,” Nana Sarpong, a staunch NPP sympathizer posted on his wall,

“In the absence of Frema Opare, Prof Frimpong Boateng, Hajia Halima, Dr Akoto



Ken Ofori Atta, Alan Kyeremanteng and others will be reporting to Abu Jinapor….or???…Asem b3ba daabi oo….ayoo!!” he added in a subsequent post.

“Samuel Abu Jinapor disappeared from the political landscape after we lost the elections. His excuse was that he was schooling. After School, his excuse was that he was concentrating on law practice.

There are hard working young NPP lawyers who closed their chambers to campaign for Nana. It’s such ppl who shd be given such sensitive appointments not those who go n come as and when they wish. It sets bad precedent and demoralises the hard working young ppl in the party,”Kofi Ofosu, another strong NPP activist fired .



Their concerns appear to resonate with many party activists on social media .

However , Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a close confidante of the president –elect is urging caution ,adding that it is unfair to form opinions based on rumours and speculations.

‘This is the longest transition period ever in Ghana’s democratic history. It has prolonged the lobbying and speculations. What is dangerous, however, is to form a strong, emotive opinion on a particular speculation. The speculated matter may soon evaporate but your caustic words may stay to tag you. Let’s be cool,” he posted on facebook page Monday night after the debate reached a crescendo.

The office of the president-elect has so far not commented on the matter , which has sparked some form of ‘civil war’ amongst the party’s youth on social media .