AFCON 2017: Ghana Sports Journalists talks a lot – Avram Grant

Coach Avram Grant has thrown a fresh jibe at Ghana sports journalists calling them ‘Sunday Professors.’

Announcing his provisional 26-man squad ahead of the 2017 AFCON tournament set to kick off in Gabon from January 15 – February 05, Mr. Grant said, “Everybody has an opinion about the coaches’ selection. I call them Sunday Professors because they talk a lot before matches and that’s all.”

The Black Stars will depart Ghana today (Monday) to pitch 11-day camp in the UAE before moving to Gabon on January 13.

Avram Grant, however, has less than 48 hours to prune down his squad from 26-23 to the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The provisional squad includes three new faces; Raphael Dwamena, Bernard Tekpetey, and Joseph Larweh Attamah.

Below is Avram Grant’s provisional squad;

Goalkeepers

Razak Briamah (Cordoba, Spain)

Adam Larsen Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway)

Richard Ofori (All Stars, Ghana)

Defenders

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA)

Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England)

Abdul Baba Rahman (Schalke 04, Germany)

Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium)

John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey)

Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia)

Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England)

Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy)

Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy)

Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain)

Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos)

Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England)

Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm, Sweden)

Samuel Tetteh (Liefering, Austria)

Joseph Larweh Attamah (Basaksehir F.K, Turkey)

Forwards

Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli, UAE)

Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England)

Andre Ayew (West Ham United, England)

Abdul-Majeed Waris (Lorient, France)

Raphael Dwamena (Austria Lustenau, Austria)

Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke 04, Germany).

The Black Stars paired in Group D alongside; Mali, Uganda, and Egypt will play it matches at the newly constructed 25,000 capacity Stade de Port-Gentil.

