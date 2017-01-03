7 Ghanaian Presidents and the nicknames given to them

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017
Source: omgvoice.com
Some of these presidents earned their nicknames based on what they did, out of their own utterances or sometimes out of fun.
Here are 7 of such cases.
1. Kwame Nkrumah – Showboy
Kwame Nkrumah during his tenure earned the nickname Nkrumah Showboy due to his numerous positive developments.
2. J.J. Rawlings – Mr. Boom
J.J. Rawlings in one of his presidential addresses made this one statement and it became his nickname.
3. John Agyekum Kuffour – Gentle Giant
During his campaign and presidency, he was professed as the gentle giant by most of his party members and this became his nickname.
4. John Evans Attah Mills – Asomdweehene
Same with Attah Mills, he was referred to as the asomdweehene(King of Peace) because he always preached about peace in all his speeches.
5. John Dramani Mahama – The commissioner general
During the later part of the 2016 Presidential campaign, President Mahama was virtually commissioning a new project every other week, hence commissioner general.
6. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong – Fa Wo To Be gye golf
General Kutu allegedly lured women for sex with Golf cars.
7. Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo – Nana Kalyppo
The president-elect has not even been sworn in yet but he has already been nicknamed, Nana Kalyppo, all because of a picture of him drinking the popular fruit drink that went viral and even sparked an internet challenge.