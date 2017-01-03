7 Ghanaian Presidents and the nicknames given to them

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

President John Mahama and President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

Some of these presidents earned their nicknames based on what they did, out of their own utterances or sometimes out of fun.

Here are 7 of such cases.

1. Kwame Nkrumah – Showboy

Kwame Nkrumah during his tenure earned the nickname Nkrumah Showboy due to his numerous positive developments.

2. J.J. Rawlings – Mr. Boom

J.J. Rawlings in one of his presidential addresses made this one statement and it became his nickname.

3. John Agyekum Kuffour – Gentle Giant

During his campaign and presidency, he was professed as the gentle giant by most of his party members and this became his nickname.

4. John Evans Attah Mills – Asomdweehene

Same with Attah Mills, he was referred to as the asomdweehene(King of Peace) because he always preached about peace in all his speeches.

5. John Dramani Mahama – The commissioner general

During the later part of the 2016 Presidential campaign, President Mahama was virtually commissioning a new project every other week, hence commissioner general.

6. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong – Fa Wo To Be gye golf

General Kutu allegedly lured women for sex with Golf cars.

7. Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo – Nana Kalyppo

The president-elect has not even been sworn in yet but he has already been nicknamed, Nana Kalyppo, all because of a picture of him drinking the popular fruit drink that went viral and even sparked an internet challenge.