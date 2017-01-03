2016 was a tough year – Rapper MI Abaga

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: nigeriafilms.com

MI Abaga

Veteran rapper, Jude Abaga, better known as MI Abaga, has said that the just passed year, 2016, was a particularly difficult year for Nigerians generally speaking.

The ‘Undisputed Champion’ crooner made the assertion as he was about to perform at the recent One Lagos Fiesta on New Year’s eve.

Speaking in pidgin, he said,“This 2016 wey we dey pass tough,’ before performing his hit, ‘Number One’ at One Lagos Fiesta on New Year’s Eve.

Fun seekers at the event went wild as the rapper performed some of his evergreen hits, including ‘Bullion Van‘.