18-year-old orphan emerges winner of Lagos Got Talent competition

Source: thenet.ng

2017-01-03

Ojo Ogunlaja, winner of Lagos Got Talent

18-year-old, Ojo Ogunlaja a.k.a Mr. Gula, a 100 level student of Sociology at the Lagos State University, has emerged winner of the first edition of Lagos Got Talent competition.

Ojo, who represented Epe zone alongside 11-year-old Opeyemi Ishola, another rapper, beat other finalists who had earlier emerged from zonal auditions which originally produced 250 talents.

Contestants at the finale included a pair of contortionists, three rappers and a group of dynamic dancers.

While expressing his excitement about winning, Ojo revealed that he had lost both parents – in his family of seven – at a very young age.

According to him, their deaths served as his main motivation all through the competition.

The winner and runners-up, Mariam Abiodun a.k.a Caddy Bliss and the duo of Popoola Tobilola and Gbadamosi Joseph, were all congratulated by the Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, and were encouraged to continue to hone and perfect their talents.