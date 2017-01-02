Villagers Beg Couple To Stop Having Children After Their 17th Child

The search for a son caused a couple in an Indian village to have 17 children, prompting villagers to appeal to them to halt any further attempts at child bearing. The couple, who have 16 daughters and one son were willing to keep trying in order to have a second son.

The story was reported by the Times Of India quotes the 44-year old father who lives in Gujarat as admiting, ‘The villagers persuaded us to put a full stop to our family expansion’

“First I wanted a son for our old age. After I fathered so many girls, I desperately wanted sons to look after my girls. But that didn’t happen”





