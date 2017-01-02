Updated: Nollywood actor ‘Aki’ welcomes first child with wife

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

Aki and son

Update: Ghbase.com has learned that, the baby in the picture is not actually his own but his niece.

Chinedu Ikedieze who is popularly known as Aki to most Ghanaians for their popular movie ‘Aki & Popor’ which became such a great hit in Ghana some years ago, has been blessed with a beautiful child.

Aki who is also one of the lead character in the hit African sitcom ‘The Johnsons’ took to his Instagram to make the announcement. He has been married to his wife Nneoma Nwaijah since 2011 and this baby is their first child.

“UNTO US A CHILD IS BORN“– He wrote on his Instagram account with a photo attachment of the baby.

It must be such a joyous moment for his family to be blessed with a baby on the first day of January.