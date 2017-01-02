Ubi Franklin in desperate bid to save marriage

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

Lillian and Ubi

At the moment, is has become somewhat difficult to not feel sorry for Triple MG boss, Ubi Frankiln, following his relentless efforts to placate his ‘better half’, Lillian Esoro, who has ironically put in as much effort in making it clear to the insightful follower of events that she was through with the father of her only child, Jayden.

The successful artistes’ manager on new year’s day yet again, made a heartfelt appeal to his unwavering wife that he was a changed man, regretfully adding that he wished he could, “change every bad situation for your (his son’s) sake and the peace of the family. “, after ‘unknowingly making his wife upset‘.

In a post he tagged “Letter To My Son“, he wrote, “Son, witnessing your birth was not just an experience; it was a miracle (the beauty of a child being born is nothing but pure joy). You came and melted my heart, taught me to love, taught me to forgive and see things differently. My past experiences made me one who was easily provoked but God always uses something, or someone to change people, to break them, and for me; my SON and some self discipline did.

You have also thought me to admit my mistakes and apologize for them, even when I think I’m not wrong but may have upset someone, apologize! It takes NOTHING from you but gives you EVERYTHING!!!”

Admitting his undying love for his wife, he added, “You are strong, doing an excellent job, and I continue to admire you deeply.”