Tracy reacts to Sarkodie’s ‘Just in case’ track dedicated to her

Sarkodie and wife Tracy

Sarkodie and his wife Tracy are two amazing personalities who have proven without doubts that love is not about money or status.

It’s just beautiful how they have been in love from the times they had nothing till present.

They have really been an inspiration to most young people in Ghana. Sarkodie in a new song which he titles Just In Case, a tune specially recorded for his wife Tracy, has revealed how they met and how much he loves her.

Tracy couldn’t hide her joy when Sarkodie posted the audio slide of the song on Twitter and this is how she reacted:

