Tigo festival of lights and music was a movie

1 January 2017

Source: nydjlive.com

2017-01-01

play videoFile photo

For the very first time in the history of the Republic of Ghana, the country was ushered into the new year with a spectacular Festival of Lights and Music organized by telecommunication network, Tigo.

With some of the best performers thrilling a multitude gathered for the epic experience at the Junction Mall – Nungua, one could only act like Oliver Twist, ask for more and never wish the night was never over.

Ushering the crowd into the new year were Gospel musicians Cwesi Oteng and Obaapa Christy. The very energetic performances were enough to keep people on their toes to thank the creator for seeing them through 2016.

With seconds to 2017, the obvious countdown began as the multitude led by Starr FM’s Drive time host Giovani Caleb, counted won from 15 to 1 unison. The new year was met with thunderous fireworks as they filled up the sky for several minutes.

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale then took over as he performed a tall list songs from his collection. He also gave out gift items to his faithful fans. The items included laptops and a car.

Check out some photos from the historic event and watch video below.

Photo Credit: Kwabena Awuku Photography