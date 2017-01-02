Teenagers Rob Chidren At Lemonade Stand

Two teenagers have been arrested in the US for robbing two nine-year-old children at a lemonade stand.

The children were selling lemonade at a stand within their apartment complex on Wednesday.

Police said Deante Small, 18, and a 16-year-old girl, approached the children and ordered lemonade.

A verbal argument started when one of the teens said they were not satisfied with the amount of lemonade poured in their cups, police say.

This angered one of the 9-year-old victims. He threw a cup of lemonade at teens.

A police report states one of the teens pushed a 9-year-old to the ground.

The teens are accused of stealing an iPod and taking a cup of cash worth $13.53 and spending it at Walmart.

The teens ran, but were later arrested by police. They are charged with robbery, battery and petit theft.





