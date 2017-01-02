Support private sector growth for a buoyant economy – CIMG to Akufo-Addo

Business News of Monday, 2 January 2017

Kojo Mattah, President of Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) has called on the in-coming administration under President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prioritize the private sector in its implementation of economic policies.

According to the Association, this cannot be over-emphasized so long as the private sector remains the engine of growth in the economy.

The President of the Institute, Kojo Mattah said the economic growth the new administration is targeting would largely be hinged on the performance of the sector.

Interacting with media men in Accra, Mr Mattah said the Akufo-Addo-led government has an obligation to fulfill its promises, in view of the expectations of the electorate, but said with determination and the right policies and people in place, no task would be impossible.

“…We hope that with the right policies and determination and the right people in place we believe no task is impossible, and the incoming government should be able o deliver.”

After an exhaustive campaign lettered with talk of a frail economy and the mismanagement of the nation’s resources, critics will want to witness an NPP government that will work to restore macroeconomic stability and boost the business environment with good policies.

However, the incoming government has re-echoed that it will come up with policies that will expand and transform the economy.