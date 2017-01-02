Sunyani Technical University admits 1,532 fresh students

General News of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: 3news.com

File photo

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) has admitted 1,532 fresh students to pursue various programmes with a call to them to be disciplined and go the extra mile to achieve set goals.

Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor, said they should remain focused and do everything to combine academic excellence with good moral character. The newly enrolled students were made up of 972 males and 560 females and would be pursuing degree and diploma programmes.

These include Bachelor of Technology (B-Tech), procurement and management, civil engineering, accounting and computing. Others are Higher National Diploma (HND) in accountancy, building technology, computer science, electronic engineering, business administration and banking technology and accounting.

Prof Adinkrah-Appiah said the conversion of the institution into a technical university had led to significant jump in students’ application, which over the past four years, was on steady decline because of intense competition from both public and private universities.

He hinted of plans to begin four-year degree programmes in applied science and technology, applied arts, business and management studies. It was only waiting for approval by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) to get going, he added.