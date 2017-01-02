Step out of the shame box and speak up – Tonto Dikeh on domestic abuse

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: nigeriafilms.com

2017-01-02

Tonto Dikeh

In light of the recent occurrences of domestic violence, beautiful mum, Tonto Dikeh-Churchill took to Instagram to share this powerful and insightful message. She wrote:

“Is this what Love looks like??

Women we need to step out of the shame box and speak Up for Ourselves,For our Children,For our Self respect..

This is what a second chance at a violent husband looks like???

This is what Close to death looks like!!!

Men who do this are Animals no matter how innocent they look or Act..

Even A dog wldnt Bite it’s owner why then will a human being who begged to marry you do this to you treat you this way???

I keep asking violent men if your Mother was beatenUp by her husband or boyfriend What would you do???

Would you say she is a woman and deserves it because you are an abuser???

Marriage is suppose to be beautiful,honorable and a weapon against the enemy and life challenges but if we don’t get it right it will bring nothing but SHAME..Women pls be careful and prayerful before running into a mans home,Don’t stay or marry just because want to answer Mrs..Women we need to start empowering ourselves,holding good jobs and having comfortable bank accounts..Be financially independent,Be financially Ready and secure..Half the time we stay in violent relationships Becos we are financially incapable…

women Learn self defense

Women SpeakUp #tontodikehfoundation#Iamavictim#THEN#Dontbeashamed#SPEAKUP#loveisnotenough#Because you have no scare today doesn’t mean you will survive it the next time.. #Seekhelp#DOTHERIGHTTHING“