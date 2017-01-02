Sister Derbie joins Medikal for 'Too risky' @ #MUSELive16

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: enewsgh.com

2017-01-02

Medikal and Sister Derbie @ #MUSELive16

AMG act Medikal has been constant on virtually every big stage this festive season: Decemba 2 Rememba, Bar 3 Concert, Rapperholic 2016 et al.

He was one of the headlining acts at the MUSE Live Concert at the Word Trade Centre in Accra, and performed to rousing cheers. He was joined onstage by girlfriend and Ghana Jollof singer Deborah Vanessa for an exhilarating performance of their recent collaborative effort Too Risky.

The concert has already seen performances from rappers Haywaya, Ko-jo Cue, Feli Nuna, Tee Phlow, DJ Mic Smith, and MzVee.

Hosted by Live FM’s Antoine Mensah, the event also parades a brilliant lineup including Eugy Official, Maleek Berry, Kwamz & Flava, Joey B, among other surprise acts will treat patrons to exciting performances of their hits over the years.

YFM’s Vision DJ, Mic Smith, Starr FM’s Vyrusky and Nii Ayi Tagoe have ben entrusted with the turntables, and a party aerosphere has already been established.

See videos of their performance below:

Too risky @AmgMedikal @deborahvanessa7 #MuseLive16 pic.twitter.com/DAn57uoBOB — ???TheHypeNetGh (@HypeNet) January 2, 2017

#MuseLive16 pic.twitter.com/rmXDPOIwwf — #MuseLive16 (@muse_africa) January 2, 2017

Disturbation! @AmgMedikal. #MuseLive16 pic.twitter.com/EQS8mc6hQn — #MuseLive16 (@muse_africa) January 2, 2017