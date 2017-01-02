Shatta Rako kick start 2017 with ‘Fake nigga tricks’

Shatta Rako ‘Fake nigga tricks’

Songwriter of the year winner at the 2016 BASS Awards Shatta Rako has kick started the new year with yet another controversial single Fake Nigga Tricks.

Outspoken as he is, Shatta Rako calls out a number of artists without directly mentioning them however, we can certainly say Shatta Rako can’t keep mute over some fake attitudes put up by a number of artists in the Ghanaian music industry.

According to him, a number of artists act smart and would never have anything to do with budding artists until they blow.

“They refer to you as brother from another mother only when you go through your own hustle, blow up and they want to have a piece of you”

Fake Nigga Tricks was produced by 1Kwame.

Stream and download below.