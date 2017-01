Music of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: Gh Joy

2017-01-02

Richy Rymz song cover

Ghanaian musician Richy Rymz of Brand Nation label, has dropped his much awaited single.

The new single released is said to be his life experience which he titled Trust No Man.

The song ‘Trust No Man’ was produced by Abochi and mixed by MOB Possi Gee.

Richy Rymz is however encouraging Ghanaians to be get a copy of his latest single.

”Trust No Man is the kind of song i will recommend to every determined person in life” he said.