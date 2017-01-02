Renew confidence in Ghana – Christian Council to Ghanaians

General News of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

Rev. Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary of Christian Council of Ghana

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) is urging Ghanaians to renew their confidence in the country this New Year.

The General Secretary of the Council, Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong in a statement copied to citifmonline.com, said 2017 presents new opportunities as well as challenges, and as such, the country must do well to handle these well to ensure it makes progress.

“One area Ghanaians must pay attention to in the coming year is our National Confidence. In our efforts to seek hope outside ourselves, we must pay attention to the potentials within us that must be identified and developed.”

He added that, “our hope and confidence within must inspire us to take advantage of the opportunities and surmount the challenges.”

“We must build confidence in ourselves and work hard towards making our state institutions, private sector and other sectors of the economy work much more efficiently.”

He stressed the incoming government will face difficulty executing all of its projects if the citizenry have no confidence in them.

Rev. Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong also expressed appreciation to God for the gift of peace and tranquility in the country for 2016.

He also urged the government to initiate pragmatic steps to help Ghanaians especially the youth build confidence that the country can support their development, and charged State institutions such as the Security agencies, Judiciary, health, education among others, to work at winning the trust and confidence of the population.

Rev. Dr Opuni-Frimpong further implored citizens to offer the needed support to the new government, assuring that the Christian Council of Ghana will continue its public education, sensitization and prayers for peace and harmony in Ghana.