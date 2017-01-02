Prioritize science and technology – Apostle Sarfo to Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 1 January 2017



Founder of Apostle Safo Technology centre, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka has urged the President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo to prioritize science and technology in his administration. According to him, the country had great potential for the development of science and technology however not much has been done over the years.

In a speech read on his behalf by his daughter and Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Sarfo at the 37th annual technological exhibition of the Apostle Kantanka Technology Centre on Sunday, Apostle Kantanka called for government support the various technological products in the country especially from his technological centre.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu, who chaired the event challenged the incoming Nana Akufo-Addo administration to undertake educational reforms that would shift the country’s development policy to focus more on Science and Technology development.

He warned that Ghana will not develop as fast as it hopes to if technology is not given priority in government policies.

The President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo in his address said, called on Ghanaians to work hard and in unity to ensure the vision of the country will be achieved.

He called for Unity and harmony among all Ghanaians and pledged to be a president for all.

He pledged to be a president for all and ensure that every Ghanaian has his share of the national cake. “This government will not be a selective one but it will be all-inclusive.

I wasn’t voted for to take care of just my party folks. I was voted into power to lead all Ghanaians and that is exactly what I will do for the progress of the country.” “Every Ghanaian has a share in the future we are creating for this country. And we are going to ensure that every Ghanaian get money, freedom and jobs.”

He added that, “I also need your help, your prayers, good counsel and that is what will make me a good leader. You helped me get into the leadership position, but don’t leave me there, help me, so we build this country.”

Nana Akufo-Addo further announced his nomination of renowned Ghanaian surgeon, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng as Minister for Environmental, Science, Technology and Innovation.