Police Commander reassigned over unprofessional conduct

The Police Commander at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) station in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, has been reassigned following the unprofessional manner in which he handled a car selling syndicate case.

ASP Peter Insiah has been moved to head the Community Police Unit of the Ghana Police Service at the Ashanti Regional Headquarters.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusif Mohammed Tanko, the Regional Command was unhappy about the manner in which ASP Peter Insiah handled a vehicle fraud case hence his reassignment.

“There was a women who wanted to buy a vehicle, not knowing she was dealing with swindlers who swindled her of her money and she didn’t get the car too.



She made a report to the Tech (KNUST) police station so it was the manner in which he [ASP Peter Insiah] responded to the complaints made, the regional command was not happy with, because they felt he could have done better.”

ASP Yusif Mohammed Tanko told Citi News the Crime officer at the police station has been asked to take over leadership at the station.

“The crime officer has been told to take over while he [ASP Peter Insiah] reports at the Headquarters, that’s his new duty post. But the case is under investigation [the swindling case] is being investigated. ASP Peter Insiah has been directed to take charge of community policing at the Regional headquarters.”