Orlando Pirates strongman Gyimah named in Ghana squad despite accident injuries

Sports News of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: footballghana.com

2017-01-02

Edwin Gyimah

Orlando Pirates defender Edwin Gyimah has been named in the Black Stars 26-man squad for a pre-AFCON camp in the United Arab Emirates City of Al Ain.

The Stars technical team headed by coach Avram Grant concluded that the player has overcome the injuries suffered in a car accident during the Christmas holidays after an assessment by Physical Trainer Jamie Lawrence.

It was widely speculated in the media that Gyimah will be dropped from the squad and replaced by either Turkey-based Nuru Sulley or Al Gharafa’s Rashid Sumaila.

Gyimah has been a regular member of the Black Stars for the past two years despite failing to break into the team.

His abrasive defensive style is seen as a way for the Black Stars to close-out games they are winning. Coach Avram Grant on Monday will name his final squad for the competition in Gabon at 10am today.