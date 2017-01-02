Obinim begs for Collins Dauda’s brother

General News of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

Bishop Daniel Obinim, Founder and General Overseer for International God’s Way Church

The Founder and General Overseer for International God’s Way Church Bishop Daniel Obinim has called on the president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice to forgive Abdulai Naaba who is alleged to have made comments that ‘he has killed people and he can kill again’.

In an interview with Kwabena Prah Junior on an Accra-based radio station, the younger brother of Collins Dauda, mentioned that they will beat Kennedy mercilessly should he step foot in Asutifi South describing Kennedy as a mad man who only rants unnecessarily.

“Who is Kennedy Agyapong to threaten me with death, we have been killing before he was born. I have killed human beings and I will finish anybody with bad intentions before his time “he concluded.

According to Bishop Obinim the man has fled to Burkina Faso and has been weeping since. Obinim also extended the plea to Assin North lawmaker , Kennedy Agyapong to also forgive him because the message was directed to him.

Obinim in the presence of his congregation on the 31st December watchnight, went on his knees to plead for mercy for the embattled Naaba.

“He is my church member, the wife who is pregnant is currently at this programm, please am on knees, he was just bragging, he cannot even hurt a fly. Forgive him, please forgive him’ he pleaded in a very sober voice.