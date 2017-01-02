Nomination for VGMAs 2017 to open next week

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

VGMA

The organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) will on Monday January 9 2017, open nomination to enable artistes in the country submit their works for the award.

A statement from Charter House, organizers of the event, said “…organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival would like to announce to musicians, music industry practitioners and members of the general public that nominations for the 18th edition of the festival officially opens on Monday 9th January 2017.”

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards recognizes and celebrates hardworking and dedicated players in Ghana’s music industry.

The statement further said the nomination period will end on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

EL wins Artiste of the Year 2016

Rapper EL picked up five awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards show held in 2016, including the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

He beat his all male competitors which had Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei, SP Kofi Sarpong and VVIP also in contention to win the marquee award.

EL was rewarded for his exceptional craft and work on hit songs like ‘Mi Naa Bo Po’ and ‘Koko’.

Where to pick nomination forms

Offices of Charterhouse Productions Limited

Partner radio and TV stations

or download from www.ghanamusicawards.com.

(Forms can also be filled and submitted online at entry.ghanamusicawards.com)

Completed hand filled forms with copies of CDs, videos and promotional pictures should all be submitted to the offices of Charterhouse Productions Limited located at B824/10 Feo Eyeo Street, Industrial Area Accra, near TV Africa.

Timeline for works that qualify for submission

Works released between January 1, 2016 – December 31, 2016. Terms and conditions apply.

Please log on to www.ghanamusicawards.com for full terms and conditions.