New Year messages from Ghanaian celebrities to fans

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: extremegh.com

2017-01-02

File photo

As the new year has started, several people have listed their resolutions and others have started working towards them.

Most of our Ghanaian celebrities took to their social media pages to wish Ghanaians and fans a happy new year.

Extremegh.com also wishes cherished readers A Happy New Year. Stick to us and expect great things from us this year.

Check out some of the posts of some top Ghanaian celebrities:

Happy new year !!!! 2017 is called the year of transformation,the year for every real hussler to make life better.. #Betterlivingyear — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 31, 2016

Happy New Year.. 2017!! More Life More Blessings… #BhimNationPresident — LIVINGSTONE (@stonebwoyb) January 1, 2017

All I pray for us all is the wisdom & understanding to go through Life ..2017 we all blessed … I love you all ?? #BeStrong God is with us — TheHighest (@sarkodie) January 1, 2017

Happy 2017 #hgf …. — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) January 1, 2017

Happy New Year My friends

Be Kind, Be Brillaint , Be Blessed LOMI — E.L (@ELrepGH) December 31, 2016