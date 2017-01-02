New Year messages from Ghanaian celebrities to fans

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

As the new year has started, several people have listed their resolutions and others have started working towards them.

Most of our Ghanaian celebrities took to their social media pages to wish Ghanaians and fans a happy new year.

Extremegh.com also wishes cherished readers A Happy New Year. Stick to us and expect great things from us this year.

Check out some of the posts of some top Ghanaian celebrities:

