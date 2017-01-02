NDC Volta Caucus nominates James Kluste Avedzi as Minority Leader

General News of Monday, 2 January 2017

James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament

The Volta Regional Caucus in Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has nominated the Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi for the Minority Leader position of the 7th Parliament of the Fourth Republic to be constituted on January 7.

The 25 member group is confident that their candidate who’s also the Member of Parliament for Ketu North will receive the endorsement of the party.

Hon. James Klutse Avedzi has in the soon to be dissolved 6th Parliament vehemently defended the government when it comes to issues of loan agreements to be entered into by the Republic of Ghana and has constantly been engaged in heated arguments with the Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC will be meeting early this to conclude on the list as all regions present nominees for consideration.

Member of Parliament for Keta, Richard Quashigah told Joy FM that he expects that whoever will get the nod would be a decison based on consensus.

“If we get some committed, merticulous individual that we all agree on to be the Minority Leader and he gets support from the Deputy Minority Leader as well as the whips and the rank and file of members especially back-benchers we can really make the needed impact that our people out there who have elected us are expecting us to make on the floor of the House. As a regional block 25 of us have made a presentation that we think that Hon. James Klutse Avedzi will be best suited as Minority Leader of Parliament, that is the position of the Volta Region. Whatever choices that are made at all the regional levels must be brought together before the elected members for discussion.”

The NDC suffered huge loss in Parliament during the December 7 polls. Before the elections the NDC controlled the legislature as they held 148 seats to NPP’s 123 of the 275 seats. However in a massive turnaround, with results declared by the Electoral Commission from 273 constituencies, the NPP have won 170 of them to NDC’s 103 to form the Majority side.

Following the NDC loss, lobbying has intensified for the various leadership positions in Parliament.

There have been suggestions that Employment Minister, Haruna Iddrisu is likely to lead the soon-to-be Minority in Parliament, with outgoing Majority leader, Alban Bagbin having been tipped to become Second deputy Speaker of Parliament.