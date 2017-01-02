Medikal, MzVee, Joey B others incredible performance at #MUSELive16

Mzvee rocking the stage at the #Muselive16

Media outfit MUSE Africa’s much anticipated #MuseLive16 concert came off at the World Trade Centre (Accra) on Sunday January 1, with exciting performances from MzVee, Haywaya, Feli Nuna, Edem, Joey B, Kwamz and Flava, Ko-jo Cue, Tee Phlow, Medikal, and Sister Derbie.

The maiden edition, the concert was also graced by such esteemed personnel as veteran dancehall act and High Grade Family frontman Samini, actor James Gardiner, and comedian DKB.

It was hosted by Live FM’s Antoine Mensah, and Y FM’s Ogee The MC, with music from Vision DJ, Mic Smith, and Nii Ayi Tagoe.