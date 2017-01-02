Man arrested for impersonating Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Monday, 2 January 2017

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin North

A 40 year-old man who allegedly impersonated the Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong is in the grips of the Assin Fosu Police.

Adom News’ Alfred Amoh reported that the suspect, Kojo Aboagye was caught while collecting monies from the town folks and its surrounding communities in the name of Kennedy Agyapong.

The Assin New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Nana Kwasi Amoah who revealed to Adom News’ Alfred said the suspect was able to collect as much as GHC1,750 from the residents in with the aim of providing them with electricity meters, cloths, and rice as a token of appreciation for the party’s victory and Christmas bonuses.

“We were there on Thursday when this man came in the name of Kennedy Agyapong asking the people in the community to pay an amount and provide them with electricity and other items in appreciation for the victory of the NPP.

“So he went through the towns and was able to collect monies from some residents and always making reference to Kennedy Agyapong but we didn’t understand why an MP will give us electricity and later take money from us and that is why he was able to deceive the people” he said.

He said the suspect was arrested upon a tip off by some residents who nearly became victims.

He is currently in the grips of the police assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the Assin Fosu Police has declined to comment on the issue explaining that they have commenced investigations into the matter.

