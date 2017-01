President Mahama and family welcomed the new year at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church in Accra.

He was accompanied by his wife and children.

The President after the church service delivered his new year message in which he counseled Ghanaians to unite.

He further congratulated Ghanaians for safeguarding the nation’s peace during the elections, adding that “together we have conceived and nurtured our nation’s dreams of prosperity for all.”