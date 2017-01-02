Lifestyle: Unmarried men are not useless

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2017

2017-01-02

Counselor Adofoli

Unmarried men have an equal blessing as unmarried women. They are blessed whether married or not. The blessings that a man obtains when he gets married is just a bonus. Call it rewards for marriage. It is therefore wrong for anyone to suggest that unmarried men are useless. It is like a child mistaking salt for sugar because they are both white.

Many people think Adam stands for just a man (male), which is not the truth, Adam stood for male and female, mankind, humans. The bible proved this in Genesis 5:2 (KJV) “Male and female created He them; and blessed them, and called their name Adam, in the day when they were created”.

Although Adam looked like a male, he consisted of both man and woman. For God not to create the two separately at first means He has a reason for everything. The male had some work or responsibility to fulfil. The male had to grow to have a wife. God gave the man work, to take care of the land and name the animals before he was given a wife.

When it was a time for him to have a wife, that was where God put him into a deep sleep and took out the female embedded in him. The wife was just his helper, without the wife, the man can still become what God wanted him to become.

But Jesus said, “Not everyone is mature enough to live a married life. It requires a certain aptitude and grace. Marriage isn’t for everyone. Some, from birth seemingly, never give marriage a thought. Others never get asked—or accepted. And some decide not to get married for kingdom reasons. But if you’re capable of growing into the largeness of marriage, do it.” – Matthew 19:11-12 (MSG).

The Pope, Reverend fathers, men of faith in the Bible and others who decided not to marry did so for kingdom reasons. It doesn’t make them useless as suggested. Even Jesus the son of God who came to this world in the form of a human didn’t marry; does that stop Him from achieving His mission on earth? Is anyone on earth more blessed than Him?

Let no man make you feel less of a human being because you are not married; let no one push you into marriage knowing you are not ready. Not every woman that a man finds is a blessing. It is only a woman who comes from God and not what comes from a man. So listen to God, stay in tune with Him and know what He has for you. Yours might not be marriage.

In conclusion “And now there is one more thing to say before I end this letter. Stay away from those who cause divisions and are upsetting people’s faith, teaching things about Christ that are contrary to what you have been taught” – Romans 16:17 (TLB).

