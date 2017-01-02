Let’s handle challenges, opportunities in 2017 – Christian Council

General News of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong

The Christian Council has urged Ghanaians to be bold in handling the challenges and opportunities that would come in 2017.

The Council’s General Secretary, Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, in a New Year message noted that progress would be assured when situations faced by Ghanaians are handled with a balanced character.

He thanked God for the “peace and tranquility in 2016,” entreating national confidence to be built by instituting the right programmes.

On December 31, Ghanaians across the country joined the world to usher in 2017 amidst fireworks and church activities.

Prayers were offered to the leadership of the country and the incoming President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by Ghanaians.

Rev Opuni-Frimpong wants Ghanaians to seek hope within and not outside themselves. “We must pay attention to the potentials within us that must be identified and developed.”

He cited scripture in Exodus 4:2 to stress the gift Ghanaians have. “We have a rod in our hands and as such we must build confidence in ourselves and work hard towards making our state institutions, private sector and other sectors of the economy work much more efficiently.”

The clergyman said the confidence of Ghanaians would be bolstered when the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government fulfills promises made to the people in the course of the 2016 campaign.

“For instance the new government’s promise to build a factory in every district and also build dams in villages in the three Northern regions cannot gain the needed impact if Ghanaians have no confidence in the quality of the products from the factories or produce from our own farms.”

He called for pragmatic steps to be taken by government to brighten the future of Ghanaian youth, charging security agencies, and Judiciary to work at winning the trust and confidence of the population.

Rev. Dr Opuni-Frimpong implored Ghanaians to rally behind the incoming government to execute policies that would bring about development in the country.

“The Christian Council of Ghana,” he said would continue its public education, sensitization and prayers for peace and harmony in Ghana.